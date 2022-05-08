Family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst raises awareness of high-functioning depression after tragic death



She competed as a Division 1 athlete, fought for social justice, won two Emmy nominations for her work as an “extra” reporter, and made history as the oldest woman to win the Miss USA pageant. So why did Chesley Christ commit suicide at the age of 30?

Former 2019 Miss USA Chesley Christ took her own life on January 30, 2022, but her mother April Simpkins revealed Christ’s secret struggle with high-impact frustration during her first interview since the tragedy on “Red Table Talk” this past Wednesday in a USA Today report. Has been said.

“Depression is not always marked by people lying in bed,” Simpkins said.

“There are some people who work hard and get through the day. Chesley wears a face.”

Her mother told “Extra” that her daughter hid her struggle with high-impact depression from everyone just before her death, according to a February statement.

“High-efficacy depression” is not a formal diagnosis used by general handbook healthcare professionals to diagnose mental health care conditions, known as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), according to Psychology Today.

It’s a conversational term that means someone meets the criteria for depression, but their frustration works every day without being obvious to others or even to themselves, says Dr. Psychology, a psychologist and assistant professor at Webster University in Missouri. Jamaica Woody Cooper says.

Simpkins said in “Red Table Talk” that her daughter had tried to commit suicide before, but the experience brought them closer and she started showing signs of depression in her early 20’s.

“I wanted her to feel comfortable calling me: ‘Call me if you’re ever in trouble.'”

Christ showed he was doing better: “He started taking all the right steps. He started seeing a counselor. He was getting a good night’s sleep. He knew all things,” his mother said.

But according to USA Today, Simpkins did not know the depth of his daughter’s depression.

“If you say to Chesley, ‘Chesley, how are you?’, He will say, ‘I’m fine, how are you?’ He was very intent on talking about them, not hers, “Simpkins said.

A better understanding of high-impact depression will make people look “… productive, six-figure, big house, a nice car and can be depressing,” says Montrela Cowan, a psychotherapist, clinical social worker and author DC

But according to the Washington Post, the term may suggest that patients with high-impact depression suffer from less severe depression.

“Depression is frustration,” Cooper said.

“Just because some people have personality traits that make them more capable of doing things shouldn’t make them less likely to be taken seriously, and I’m afraid it could happen if we really start to see the term ‘high-impact depression.’ Has been used. “

Sometimes high-acting depression is confused with persistent depressive disorder, or PDD, a formal diagnosis in DSM-5, where an adult is depressed most of the day or most days for at least two years, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Symptoms of PDD include excessive sleep or insomnia, poor appetite or overeating, feeling tired, feeling ‘under the rubbish’ or not feeling the need for help, guessing, ‘I was always like this,’ according to the American Psychiatric Association. .

But in high-impact depression, the symptoms of depression can be difficult to detect because the individual can hide it, says Dr. Eli G. Aoun, a Columbia University addict and forensic psychiatrist and member of the board of trustees of the American Psychiatric Association.

“So people often use all their sensitive reserves to have a bold face and work in a way where they work well, they do well and get what they need,” Aun told Gadget Clock.

“Doing this will allow you to separate your depressed mood from the rest of your life. This is what we often see in high-performance depressed people.”

In patients with high-performance depression, watch for subtle changes, including changes in sleep quality, mood swings, mood swings, and feelings of depression, and if these symptoms persist within two weeks, it could be a symptom, says Rebecca Brendel, healthcare professional, elected president of the American Psychiatric Association. .

“Sometimes people aren’t kind to emotional rivals, and Chesley knew that,” Simpkins said.

“I hope that opening these discussions and talking about where Chesley was – his state of mind at the time – will hopefully encourage people to be kind.”

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online at any time of the day or night.