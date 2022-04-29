Family of Los Angeles woman killed by teen speeding in Lamborghini wins $18.85 million lawsuit



The family of a 32-year-old Los Angeles woman who was killed last year by a teenager driving at 100 miles per hour in a Lamborghini SUV last year has reached a settlement of 18 18.85 million this week, the family’s attorney has announced.

Monique Munoz was returning home from work when Brendan Khuri, who was 17 at the time, drove a red light and hit his Lexus at 106 miles per hour. He died within 15 minutes.

Khuri pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in April last year and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Chief Attorney Daniel Ghaikji, who represents Munoz’s family, called the $ 18.85 million settlement a “significant milestone” for Munoz’s loved ones.

“The Munoz family could finally get a bit off for this horrific tragedy,” Ghaikji said in a statement. “It was never about the money for the Munoz family, it was about the recognition of Brendon Khurri’s misconduct that resulted in the death of their only daughter and to ensure she was held accountable. Today’s decision is a testament to their efforts and a step closer to justice.”

The Munoz family’s lawsuit includes images of Brendon Khuri and his father, wealthy Los Angeles businessman James Khuri, posting on social media about their car racing.

“I have to win but if I lose I still have my son,” James Khuri posted the image to his more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, according to the lawsuit.

Nine people were killed and one was seriously injured in six car crashes in the Las Vegas area

A profile of James Khurri on Forbes described him as a “gradual entrepreneur” who “owns four real estate companies and five manufacturing and distribution companies.”

Munoz’s mother, Carol Cardona, expressed fears in the weeks following the accident that her family would not receive justice because of her privileges and wealth.

“He killed my daughter,” Cardona told Gadget Clock Digital last year. “It’s very frustrating and I believe he is being protected [the] His father’s condition. “

Big Khuri was charged with contributing to the juvenile offense related to the accident and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

An attorney for James Khuri and Brendon Khuri did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.