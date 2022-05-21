Family of missing Lina Sadar Khil, 3, being stalked and harassed with conspiracy theories: report



Its household Missing Texas youngster Lina Sardar Khil is being harassed and harassed with conspiracy theories throughout a public search celebration, in line with native experiences.

In line with the Texas Division of Public Security and the San Antonio Police Division, Khil was kidnapped in December, when he was 3 years outdated, whereas he was with his mom at a playground within the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Highway.

In line with KENS-TV, Pam Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, visits Khil’s mother and father each week.

Explaining why Riaz and Jarmina Sardar Khil are not looking for volunteers, Allen instructed the outlet: , “Allen instructed the outlet. “We do not wish to do that form of search anymore.”

On-line, “keyboard fighters” consult with Lena’s mother and father as suspects, Allen mentioned.

Missing 3-year-old father says as search continues: ‘Did not eat or sleep’

“They’re Afghans and they’ve been focused as a result of they’re Muslims,” ​​Allen defined.[Riaz] Helped our navy once we had been there [in Afghanistan]We introduced her right here to maintain her household secure. Then it occurred. “

The couple is now anticipating a brand new child however is struggling to manage with the thrill and nervousness of missing their 3-year-old.

“Life ought to all the time be celebrated, nevertheless it’s very troublesome for them to have fun when Lina is missing,” Allen instructed KENS-TV.

Khil had earlier instructed the outlet by a translator that his spouse was watching their daughter on the playground, however the youngster had disappeared strolling down a close-by path.

Lena is about 4 toes tall, weighs 55 kilos, and was final seen carrying a pink shirt, black jacket, and black footwear.

Anybody with details about Lena’s disappearance can name the San Antonio Police Division at 210-207-7660.

Stephen Soros and Paul Finest of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.