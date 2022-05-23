Family of slain straphanger slams City Hall for transit crime



The household of the Goldman Sachs worker who was gunned down in a random subway assault Sunday morning has a message for Mayor Eric Adams — “Do your job.”

Griselda Vile decried the gun violence that reduce brief the life of her 48-year-old brother, Daniel Enriquez, whereas he was using a Q practice on his strategy to brunch.

“Nobody, nobody, nobody ought to have this occur to their household,” Vile instructed The Submit Sunday night.

“And the worst half is, even when they catch this particular person he’s going to be out once more,” she added, pertaining to the state’s bail reform legal guidelines which have let so many criminals again out on the road.

She added, “I want you guys would return to Mayor Adams and inform him the town just isn’t secure. My brother simply turned a statistic on the best way to the town. He was shot at shut vary.”

Her husband, Glenn Vile, had a extra sobering message for Adams, who inherited a crime-ridden metropolis and has vowed to crack down on gun violence.

“Do your job,” he stated. “Get crime off the streets.”

Enriquez, who lived in Park Slope, was on a Manhattan-bound Q practice when the deranged gunman opened hearth with out warning over the Manhattan Bridge round 11:42 a.m., mortally wounding him. The shooter then fled from the Canal Road station.

Enriquez’s sister, Griselda Vile, stated her “brother simply turned a statistic on the best way to the town.”

NYPD Chief of Division Kenneth Corey stated at a press briefing that the unknown killer was pacing backwards and forwards on the northbound practice when he fired “with out provocation.”

Vile stated her household is devastated over the mindless homicide.

“We simply spoke to him this morning. We’re in a bunch textual content. Our mother and father are of their 70s below the climate and all of us textual content and name mother and pa and all of us textual content within the household thread …” she stated. “We could also be an entire nation aside however we’re a really shut household.”

Vile stated her brother labored for Goldman Sachs and a LinkedIn profile bearing the identical title describes him as a analysis assistant on the firm for the previous 9 years.

“There was no interplay with the assassin in any respect,” she instructed The Submit. “How can an extremely loving man be taken away for no cause?”

Enriquez’s household is devastated over the mindless homicide, his sister stated.

Throughout the pandemic, Vile stated her brother taught himself how you can communicate two languages along with studying to play the guitar and piano.

“We normally don’t discuss work,” she stated. “We’re born in New York. We left when the crime acquired excessive within the ’80s and he got here again in ’96 and attended NYU and I got here again in 2003 to be with my brother.

“I idolized my brother,” she continued. “I adopted in his footsteps in so many issues. He was my hero. After I was little, he protected us. We grew up poor. We grew up as Mexicans. We needed to battle for each alternative and each success we had.

She then stated she was “going to go downstairs and cry in my sister’s arms.”

“I hope New York listens. And the mayor listens,” Vile stated.

Enriquez’s homicide is the fourth transit murder to date this 12 months.

The deadly taking pictures is the fourth transit murder to date this 12 months, matching the entire for the identical time span final 12 months, metropolis statistics present.

Police stated they’re reviewing surveillance footage to attempt to determine the gunman.

The mayor’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Further reporting by Haley Brown