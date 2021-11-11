Family’s Disappearance Reflects Toll of California’s Deadly Heat

One sunny morning in mid-August, a couple with their young daughter went into the Sierra National Forest and disappeared.

Ellen Chung, 30, and Jonathan Geresh, 45, were a couple of experienced hikers living in Central California. So when the bodies of the couple and their daughter and dog were found less than two miles from their car on August 17 and there were no obvious injuries, investigators were puzzled.

Maybe they drank poisonous water from poisonous algae, breathed from a nearby abandoned mine, were bitten by a rattlesnake, or received an electric shock? Theories abound, but a few months later, the autopsy revealed another answer.

The family had died due to extreme heat.

In some ways this conclusion was worse than many theories, but in another sense, it was more disturbing: the young family set out early for a journey of eight miles in mild weather and somehow did not survive.