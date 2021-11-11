Family’s Disappearance Reflects Toll of California’s Deadly Heat
One sunny morning in mid-August, a couple with their young daughter went into the Sierra National Forest and disappeared.
Ellen Chung, 30, and Jonathan Geresh, 45, were a couple of experienced hikers living in Central California. So when the bodies of the couple and their daughter and dog were found less than two miles from their car on August 17 and there were no obvious injuries, investigators were puzzled.
Maybe they drank poisonous water from poisonous algae, breathed from a nearby abandoned mine, were bitten by a rattlesnake, or received an electric shock? Theories abound, but a few months later, the autopsy revealed another answer.
The family had died due to extreme heat.
In some ways this conclusion was worse than many theories, but in another sense, it was more disturbing: the young family set out early for a journey of eight miles in mild weather and somehow did not survive.
This year alone, at least five other people have died of heat-related causes after entering the California desert. The unusual increase in deaths embodies the deadly effects of the hottest summers and changing climates on California records, with extreme weather warning you of danger.
Drew Shindel, a professor of earth sciences at Duke University, said he thought the couple “did not expect the temperature to be so hot.” “The effects of climate change are not always what we expect it to be,” he added.
The deadly heat, of course, is not unique to California. According to a study published this year in The Lancet Planetary Health, unusually hot temperatures kill about 500,000 people each year. In the United States, about 700 people die each year from heat-related causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This summer, heat waves spread to the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean, breaking temperature records as it often turned the rainy landscape into a dead end.
Summer may be over in California, but it can still be dangerously hot in the fall. On Saturday, six weeks after the end of summer, a 27-year-old woman died in Death Valley. Today, a heat wave is expected in Southern California.
When Chung and Geresh left in the morning, it was between 74 and 76 degrees. But as the day progressed, the temperature rose, the researchers said, eventually reaching 109 degrees as the family climbed higher. The 2018 floods also destroyed the canopy, leaving the road with little shade. Two days later, his body was found with an 85-ounce water bladder. It was empty.
“I’ve never seen such a death,” said Jeremy Bryce, a Maryposa County Sheriff, where the couple was found.
If you want to learn a lesson from these traumatic accidents, how important it is for you to anticipate and adapt to extreme conditions, said Camilo Mora, a professor at the University of Hawaii in Manoa and a fatal heat expert.
“Climate change is something that can turn neglect into tragedy,” Mora told me. “It can kill anyone.”
