Famous actress Meenu Mumtaz died at the age of 79, was ill for the past many years

Meenu Mumtaz, Bollywood’s famous actress and sister of famous comedian and actor Mehmood, passed away at the age of 79. Meenu Mumtaz was ill for the past several years and was living in Canada. It is being told that his funeral will also be done in Canada itself. Meenu Mumtaz’s younger brother and filmmaker Anwar Ali while talking about his demise said, “It is very sad to inform that my dear sister Meenu Mumtaz has passed away in Canada.”

Anwar Ali also thanked the audience and the media for showering Meenu Mumtaz with love over the years. He said, “Thank you to the people of the film world, press, media, fans and friends for showering love on him to the audience.” Anwar Ali’s wife Mona Mathur Ali told The Indian Express that Meenu had been living in Canada for nearly 20 years.

Talking about the demise of Meenu Mumtaz, Anwar Ali’s wife said, “Meenu was living in Canada for 20 years. His health was not good for the last few years and he passed away due to health problems. According to Indian time, he died at 1:30 in the night. They will be handed over in Toronto itself.”

Let me inform that Meenu Mumtaz had stepped into the film world with ‘Sakhi Hatim’. He has acted in many Hindi films of the 1950s and 1960s. She has also appeared as a dancer in films many times. His most famous films include ‘CID’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Taj Mahal’, ‘Gaban’ and ‘Zameer’.

Talking about the demise of Meenu Mumtaz, her nephew Naushad said, “She was Zaif and her age was also around 80. She was the sweetest person I have ever met.” Please tell that the real name of Meenu Mumtaz was Malikunnisa, but Meena Kumari gave her the name Meenu. Like her elder brother Mehmood, Meenu Mumtaz also decided to make her mark in films.

