Famous Actress Pori Moni Alleges Rape And Attempt Murder By A Iindustrialist, Accused Arrested

Bangladesh’s 28-year-old well-known actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, in a press convention, has accused businessman and businessman Nasir U Mahmood, secretary of leisure and cultural affairs of Dhaka Boat Membership, of rape and try and homicide.

Dhaka. A well-known actress from neighboring Bangladesh has made severe allegations in opposition to an industrialist and appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for assist. Bangladesh’s 28-year-old well-known actress Shamsunnahar Smriti has accused industrialist Nasser U Mahmood, secretary of leisure and cultural affairs of Dhaka Boat Membership, of rape and try and homicide in a press convention.

On this regard, he has additionally lodged a case at Savar police station. On Sunday, Smriti, by way of her Fb submit, has urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for justice, alleging rape and try and homicide industrialist Nasir U Mahmood. Smriti is popularly generally known as Pori Moni.

Now taking fast motion on this case, the police arrested the accused industrialist Nasir Ahmed on Monday.

Pori Moni made these allegations

Actress Pori Moni, 28, on Sunday alleged that industrialist Nasir had attacked her at a membership in Dhaka’s Uttara 4 days in the past. Naseer, a founding member of Dhaka Boat Membership, is concerned in the true property enterprise.

Giving data, Kazi Mainul Islam, Officer-in-Cost of Savar Police Station mentioned that actress Pori Moni has filed a case in opposition to businessman and former chairman of Uttara Membership Restricted, Nasir U Mahmood, in addition to 5 others at Saawar Police Station.

Police officer Mainul additional mentioned {that a} written grievance was lodged at Rupnagar police station, Mirpur, Dhaka relating to this matter. However, this case occurred in Sawar space, so the grievance has been transferred to Sawar police station.

Moni appealed to PM Sheikh Hasina

Actress Pori Moni has appealed for justice by complaining to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by way of a Fb submit written in Bengali language. Addressing PM Hasina as ‘mom’, Pori claimed that she sought assist from legislation implementing authorities however didn’t get justice. I am beginning to really feel helpless now.” She wrote, “I used to be about two and a half years outdated when my mom handed away. I would like a mom right this moment. Please save me.”

She mentioned within the submit, “The place will I search justice in spite of everything? I’ve been wandering for this since final 4 days..everybody listens to me all issues however would not act on it. I’m a woman and in addition an actress however earlier than that I’m a human being. I am unable to hold quiet.” In her submit, Pori wrote, “I used to be bodily abused. Somebody tried to rape and kill me. I would like justice.” After this, Assistant IGP Sohail Rana mentioned that if the actress contacts, the police will certainly take motion.

Pori Moni grew to become well-known since 2015

Pori Moni stepped into the movie business in 2015 and shortly she reached the heights. She has performed the lead feminine function in two dozen Bangladeshi movies. Forbes journal final yr chosen him as considered one of Asia’s 100 ‘Digital Stars’.