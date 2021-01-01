Famous Afghan singer Habibullah Shabab stops selling vegetables after the Taliban struggle

The Taliban have completely occupied Afghanistan. The situation in Afghanistan has completely deteriorated. Singer Habibullah Shabab, who lives in Afghanistan’s Helmand province, has said he is not interested in pursuing a career in singing. Instead, Habibullah wants to run a vegetable business. “I don’t want to sing anymore,” Habibullah Shabab told Ashwaka News Agency. I want to continue my small business of selling vegetables.

Habibullah Shabab is a famous singer from Afghanistan and videos of his songs are very popular on YouTube. Speaking to Ashwaka News, Habibullah Shabab said that the Taliban have taken over the country. The situation of singers in Afghanistan is getting worse day by day.



Afghan citizens and foreigners have been fleeing Afghanistan for the past few weeks to escape the new Taliban regime, forcing people to flee Kabul airport. In an interview, he said all the actors had fled after being captured by the Taliban. It is clear from this that people want to live in peace rather than skill. We will tell you that Habibullah Shabab is one of the leading artists and singers of Helmand.

