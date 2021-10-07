Famous Choreographer Punit Pathak Private Bedroom Video Gone Viral| Famous choreographer Punit Pathak was romancing with wife, private video of bedroom went viral

New Delhi: Renowned choreographer of Bollywood Puneet Pathak is conscious about his work. As a judge, he tries to maintain the dignity of his every decision. But recently his wife has shared such a video on social media that people turned red with shame. Puneet’s fans are quite stunned after sharing such a video.

bedroom video went viral

Stars keep sharing videos with fans while romancing their days. But the wife of choreographer Puneet Pathak has recently shared such a video of her personal moments that you will also be surprised. Puneet’s wife Nidhi Muni Singh is very active on social media and she recently shared such a video on her Instagram that it immediately went viral.

got married last year

Talking about the love story of Puneet and Nidhi, both the people met for the first time on the sets of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. From here the closeness between the two had increased, after which both of them fell in love with each other. Both got engaged in the year 2020 in August. Puneet had told that the lockdown gave both of them full time to think, after which on 11 December 2020, both took seven rounds.

Career of Puneet Pathak

Talking about Puneet’s career, he started his career as a dancer with the dance based reality show DID. He has been the second runner up of DID Season 2. After that he worked as a choreographer in many Hindi films and dance based reality shows. Not only this, Puneet has also been the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Puneet’s movies

Apart from dancing, Puneet is also interested in acting. He has appeared in Remo-directed film, ‘ABCD’, ‘ABCD 2’. Apart from him, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva were seen in this film. The story of the film was based on the background of dance. This film is also included in the list of the best films of the year.

Shruti Haasan went topless to show off her tattoo

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Zee News’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to