Famous comedian actor Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai hospital read details. Know details here

oi-Prachi Dixit

Popular comedian Sunil Grover is admitted in the hospital. According to the latest information, heart surgery has been done on Sunil Grover. According to the latest information, the surgery of comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been done at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. However, no definite information has been revealed about what is the reason for heart surgery.

But it has been told that Sunil Grover has recently undergone heart surgery. In such a situation, he is currently in the hospital. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared this information through his Instagram post. This information has been shared with the photo of Sunil Grover that Sunil Grover is recovering after heart surgery at Asian Hospital in the city.

Doctors say that he is safe and his condition is improving. Prayers and love to Sunil. At the same time, on this post, fans have wished for Sunil Grover’s speedy recovery. A fan has written that we are all waiting for Dr Gulati. Even today you are missed in The Kapil Sharma Show. Many users have continuously sent heart emojis for Sunil Grover.

How many people have you stopped from having heart surgery? A fan has written that nothing can happen to those who make people laugh. Let us tell you that Sunil Grover is not active on his Instagram and other social media accounts for the past one week. A week ago, Sunil Grover shared some videos from the sets of his upcoming project, where he was seen cooking while sitting on the road. Sunil Grover was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Tandav and Sunflower web series. Soon Sunil Grover can share an update about his heart surgery on Instagram.

