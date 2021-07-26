Famous Comedian Jackie Mason Passed Away

Jackie Mason used to send a big message with his stand-up comedy. He died at the age of 93.

Famous comedian Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. He was well known for his interesting take on Jewish subjects and the political mistakes of the government. Jackie Mason used to send a big message with his stand-up comedy. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. His family issued a condolence message saying, we have never seen a personality like him, nor will we be able to look further. It was a mold that broke. We will always remember them.

Mason was born in Sheboygan. At the age of five, he moved to Manhattan with his parents. In the 1980s, Mason became popular with his famous one-man show The World According to Me.

He was one of the favorite comedians of the Queen and Prince Charles. He also performed for the royal family several times. Mason was one of the few comedians who could easily tell the most cryptic. He was known to take strong digs at racial and ethnic politics.