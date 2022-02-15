Entertainment

Famous Punjabi film actor and social activist Deep Sidhu today died in a road accident on Kundli-Manesar highway near Delhi

Deep Sidhu: Punjabi actor and social activist Deep Sidhu has died in a road accident.

Veteran Punjabi film actor and social activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar highway near Delhi on Tuesday. His name had cropped up in the farmers’ agitation violence at the Red Fort on 26 January 2021. He was also arrested in this case.

According to the police, his Scorpio rammed into a parked truck. He was immediately rushed to Kharkhoda Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said that Sidhu was on his way from Delhi to Bathinda in Punjab. The SUV he was traveling in collided with a truck at 9.30 pm tonight. Hospital officials said that by the time he was brought to the hospital, he had died.

Deep Sidhu was traveling from Delhi to Bathinda with Punjabi actress and friend Reena Rai. She was also with him at the time of this accident. Although she narrowly escaped. He has suffered injuries. Who is undergoing treatment.

Let us tell you that Deep Sidhu was arrested twice for taking part in the conspiracy to hoist the Sikh flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. After his arrest in February last year, the police had claimed that his intention was to “create violence and disregard our national flag”. It had also told a Delhi court that Sidhu was “one of the main rioters and instigators” of the Red Fort incident. Police had said that they “instigated people … it led to violence.” He was also seen in a video with “swords, sticks and flags”.

Sidhu was also accused of having links with the BJP and inciting the protesters to march towards the Red Fort. He was sidelined by farmer unions soon after the Republic Day violence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed grief over his demise. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist Deep Sidhu. My condolences and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans.”


