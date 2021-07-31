Famous TV actress Ashnoor Kaur won the CBSE result, got such percentage of marks! | Famous TV actress Ashnoor Kaur won the CBSE result, got such percentage of marks!

New Delhi: CBSE Board has declared the result of class 12th (CBSE Board 12th result) last evening. On this occasion, there is a different enthusiasm among the youth and their parents all over the country. Because the result of a year’s hard work comes out, in this result a girl who has made her mark in the TV world with her studies has also won. Yes, we are talking about the famous TV show ‘Patiala Babes’ fame actress Ashnoor Kaur. Those who have passed in class 12th with the best marks. Now she is celebrating this victory fiercely.

how many points

After this result came out, Ashnoor Kaur while talking to the media told that she is very happy to get this result. The way she got good marks in acting as well as in 10th, in the same way she has also got success in this examination. Let us inform that Ashnoor Kaur, who appeared in the role of Mini in ‘Patiala Babes’, has secured 94 percent marks in class 12th.

what did ashnoor say

In this conversation, Ashnoor told that it was his resolve that in 12th he should get more marks than 10th. This is the reason why he did not sign any new project in the meantime. Because she wanted to concentrate completely on studies. Now pictures of his celebration are coming out on social media.

what’s next

Ashnoor has further said that I want to continue my studies like this and do BMM course. But before that I have thought that I will go abroad for masters studies outside the country. Along with this, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction along with acting.

Career started at the age of 5

Talking about Ashnoor Kaur’s acting career, she started acting in the TV world at the age of just 5. She appeared in the childhood role of ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ in the year 2009. After this he did TV shows like ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. After this she entered ‘Patiala Babes’ as a Teen Ager Girl, in which she was well-liked.

Read also: Bigg Boss 15: Old Sonu’s entry of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ will be in the show! Know full news

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to