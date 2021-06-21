Fan asked Kajol about marriage with Shahrukh Khan

New Delhi. How many film superhits are there in Bollywood? The same pair is also a hit. It is often seen that the audience falls in love with some pair. Like Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha, Rishi Kapoor- Neetu Kapoor, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. There are many such couples whom the audience likes to see together on the big screen. One of these special pair is King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan and Hasmukh actress Kajol. Be it ‘Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ or ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, whenever Shah Rukh and Kajol have come together, the pair has rocked the big screen.

By the way, in real life, Shahrukh married Gauri and Kajol married actor Ajay Devgan. At the same time, a fan of Kajol had asked her that if Ajay Devgan was not her husband, why would she have married Shahrukh? Know what the actress answered to this fan’s question.

Question asked by Kajol about marriage with Shahrukh Khan

Actually, recently Kajol posted a story on social media. In which she was asked by the fan that ‘would she have married Shahrukh?’ Responding to which the actress said, ‘Shouldn’t that man propose?’ Now with this answer of Kajol, a stir on social media has started. All the fans are giving their own reaction on this answer of Kajol. Well let us tell you that Kajol is very funny.

She often surprises and upsets people with her interesting answers. By the way, in many interviews, Kajol has told that Shahrukh Khan is her best friend and Shahrukh is the only person who has the right to pull her cheeks.

Shahrukh and Kajol pair is super hit

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s pair on the big screen is famous even after years by the name of Raj and Simran. Together they did the film Dil Wale Dulhania. Which was very much liked not only in the country but also abroad. Even today the audience loves to see the pair of Shahrukh and Kajol together. Years later, when Kajol and Shah Rukh were seen in director Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Even then this pair had won the hearts of the audience. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were last seen in the film Dilwale. Actor Varun Dhawan, actress Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma were also seen playing lead roles with him in this film.

Kajol secretly married Ajay Devgan

Let us tell you that Kajol married actor Ajay Devgan very secretly. Ajay Devgan and Kajol first dated each other for 4 years. After which both of them got married secretly in the year 1999. It is said that only members of their family were present in Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s wedding. Both have been married for 22 years and even today the couple is very happy in their married life. Kajol and Ajay have two children. Daughter’s name is Nyasa Devgan and son’s name is Yug Devgan.