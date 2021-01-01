Fan Says Girlfriend Has Crush On Ali Fazal: Ha Chadha Reacts To A Fan Who Says His Girlfriend Has A Crush On Ali Fazal
Update on Punjaban tomorrow
Richa will soon be seen in the role of Bholi Punjaban in ‘Fukre 3’. Another fan asked, ‘When will Punjab return tomorrow? Can’t wait On this, the actress said, ‘I also like Bholi, that is why I have put Bholi’s face on this dress. She will be coming soon, doing some planning. Ha was wearing a cream-colored short dress with a naive face print on one side.
Ha was going to marry Ali
Let us tell you, Richa and Ali have been in a relationship for a long time. The couple was due to get married in April last year but their plans were canceled due to a coronavirus epidemic.
