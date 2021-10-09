fan want india pakistan t20 world cup match on live cricket ipl 2021 | T20 World Cup: Fan made such a demand to Rohit Sharma in IPL match, Hitman ‘troubled’

New Delhi: After the great match of IPL, T20 World Cup is going to be a big event. All eyes are on this. Its fun is being seen in the hearts of the fans from now on. Earlier, a fan who came to watch the 55th match of IPL 2021 played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, asked Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup between India and Pakistan. Appealed to give tickets for the match between

viral picture on social media

This picture is going viral on social media. Cricket fans across the world are excited for the T20 World Cup starting from October 17. Indian fans are also increasingly eager to see the great match between India and Pakistan to be held in Dubai on October 24.

India-Pakistan match

One such fan, who had come to watch the match between Mumbai and Hyderabad on Friday, wrote a message in the placard sitting in the stands, Rohit wanted two tickets for the India vs Pakistan match, please. The camera gave attention to this message and the photo quickly went viral on social media. The tickets for this match between India and Pakistan are already sold out.

Both the teams will start their T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai. The bilateral series between India and Pakistan is not being played for many years, that is, now these teams play against each other only in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup. After Pakistan in T20 World Cup, India will face New Zealand on 31 October. Will happen. Their next three matches will be on November 3, 5 and 8. The final of the T20 World Cup will be played on November 14.

