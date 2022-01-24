fanaa ishq mein marjawan show actor zain imam talk about his character agastya love and hate story

Pakhi (Starring Reem Sameer Sheikh), Agastya (Starring Zain Imam) and Ishaan (Starring Akshit Sukhija) will be seen together through an intriguing thriller love story of ‘Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan’. The show will premiere on 31 January 2022 at 10:30 pm only on COLORS. The show will start after the end of Bigg Boss 15.

Actor Zain Imam, who plays Agastya, is returning after a long time with a new show. Zain Imam is playing a gray role in this show. There is still suspense on what is the purpose of his character. Zain Imam says that it is a pleasure for me to return to television with a strong character like Agastya and I am very excited.

My fans will see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Agastya’s personality which I am going to bring to life on screen. Her love, her passion and her care for Pakhi will surely keep the audience hooked and I hope they love it.”

Reem Sameer Shaikh playing the role of Pakhi says that I started my journey with Colors almost a decade back and I am very happy to be back with ‘Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’. The show is different from any other romantic thriller and Pakhi’s character is also very strong and strong. She is good-natured, who believes in the good of all and trusts Agastya the most in her life. While our viewers will love her innocent nature, we will be thrilled to see what form her character will take as the story progresses. I am very excited and looking forward to this exciting journey.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 17:25 [IST]