  • Using browser, go to fandangonow.com/activate on your browser.
  • Enter the 5 digit code from your TV screen.
  • Click Activate.

You need to install Vudu app on your streaming device from app store. Launch the Vudu app, In next windows you will see 5-digit activation code on your TV screen.

How do I activate my TV?

  • Open the website www.vudu.com on your browser.
  • Log in to your Vudu account or create new one.
  • Navigate to Payment Methods section.
  • Choose your payment method.
  • Fill all the required information.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase on Vudu.

Activate fandangonow on Amazon Fire TV

  • Go to the Amazon Fire TV App Store .
  • install the Vudu app on your Fire TV.
  • Launch the Vudu app.
  • Note the activation code see your on screen.
  • Visit fandangonow.com/activate on your PC or Mobile browser.
  • Enter the code.
  • Click Activate.

Activate fandangonow on Apple TV

  • Download the Vudu app from the Apple app store.
  • Launch the Vudu app.
  • You will find an activation code on your TV screen.
  • Go to fandangonow.com/activate from any web browser.
  • Enter the code.
  • Click Activate.

Activate fandangonow on Xfinity X1

  • Open Xfinity X1 app store.
  • Get the Vudu app on your Xfinity X1
  • Open the Vudu app.
  • Get the code from screen.
  • Using PC, go to fandangonow.com/activate on your browser.
  • Enter the code.
  • Click Activate.
Official link – https://www.fandangonow.com/activate

