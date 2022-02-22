fandangonow.com/activate



Using browser, go to fandangonow.com/activate on your browser.

on your browser. Enter the 5 digit code from your TV screen.

Click Activate.

Where to find fandangonow activation code?

You need to install Vudu app on your streaming device from app store. Launch the Vudu app, In next windows you will see 5-digit activation code on your TV screen.

How do I activate my TV?

Open the website www.vudu.com on your browser.

Log in to your Vudu account or create new one.

Navigate to Payment Methods section.

Choose your payment method.

Fill all the required information.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase on Vudu.

Activate fandangonow on Amazon Fire TV

Go to the Amazon Fire TV App Store .

install the Vudu app on your Fire TV.

Launch the Vudu app.

Note the activation code see your on screen.

Visit fandangonow.com/activate on your PC or Mobile browser.

on your PC or Mobile browser. Enter the code.

Click Activate.

Activate fandangonow on Apple TV

Download the Vudu app from the Apple app store.

Launch the Vudu app.

You will find an activation code on your TV screen.

Go to fandangonow.com/activate from any web browser.

Enter the code.

Click Activate.

Activate fandangonow on Xfinity X1

Open Xfinity X1 app store.

Get the Vudu app on your Xfinity X1

Open the Vudu app.

Get the code from screen.

Using PC, go to fandangonow.com/activate on your browser.

on your browser. Enter the code.

Click Activate.

Official link – https://www.fandangonow.com/activate

