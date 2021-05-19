Fans are STUNNED by Samantha Akkineni’s makeover in the Manoj Bajpayee web series – watch video





The trailer of The Household Man 2 was dropped early in the morning at the moment. And followers of the thriller web series lastly heaved a sigh of aid. The followers of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Household Man have been ready for a second season for a very long time. And eventually, the makers, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have lastly dropped the trailer of the second season of The Household Man. The trailer of getting an outstanding response from the viewers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu who’s making her Hindi web series debut with The Household Man 2 has been getting superb suggestions too. Not solely the plenty but additionally Chaitanya Akkineni was all reward for his dearest spouse. It’s being stated that Samantha Akkineni performs the antagonist in the series that additionally stars Aaslesha Thakuri, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shahab Ali, Shreya Dhanwnthary, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil to call just a few.

The Household Man 2 is all set to premiere and stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.