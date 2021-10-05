Fans ask Karthik Aryan about Lamborghini: Fans ask Kartik Aryan about his new car Lamborghini
Users appreciated Karthik
The fan asked, ‘#AskKartik brother, how is Lambo?’ The actor immediately responded to this in his own style and wrote, ‘The average pays less.’ Now people are reacting differently to Karthik’s answer. Many users also appreciated his response.
The car came to India by airlift
In April this year, Karthik bought a new car after recovering from Covid-19. He shared this information with the fans on social media. According to reports, the car worth Rs 4.5 crore had reached Mumbai via Italian Airlift. Since the delivery of the car usually involves a three-month wait, the actor spent an additional Rs 50 lakh for the early delivery of the car.
Karthik will be seen in these films
On the work front, Karthik will now appear in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Besides, he will be seen in ‘Freddy’ opposite Alaya F. It’s part of a number of interesting projects with ‘Threats’ that fans are eagerly awaiting.
#Fans #Karthik #Aryan #Lamborghini #Fans #Kartik #Aryan #car #Lamborghini
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.