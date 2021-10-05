Fans ask Karthik Aryan about Lamborghini: Fans ask Kartik Aryan about his new car Lamborghini

It came to light when Bollywood heartthrob Karthik Aryan did a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter on Monday night. In the meantime, he answered many interesting questions from the fans.

From talking about Bollywood stars to his upcoming films, Karthik had fun with the fans. One user asked him about his new car Lamborghini Urus. The actor gave a funny answer to this.



Users appreciated Karthik

The fan asked, ‘#AskKartik brother, how is Lambo?’ The actor immediately responded to this in his own style and wrote, ‘The average pays less.’ Now people are reacting differently to Karthik’s answer. Many users also appreciated his response.



The car came to India by airlift

In April this year, Karthik bought a new car after recovering from Covid-19. He shared this information with the fans on social media. According to reports, the car worth Rs 4.5 crore had reached Mumbai via Italian Airlift. Since the delivery of the car usually involves a three-month wait, the actor spent an additional Rs 50 lakh for the early delivery of the car.



Karthik will be seen in these films

On the work front, Karthik will now appear in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Besides, he will be seen in ‘Freddy’ opposite Alaya F. It’s part of a number of interesting projects with ‘Threats’ that fans are eagerly awaiting.