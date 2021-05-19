Fans Call Manoj Bajpayee Zabardast, Go Gaga Over Fiery Samantha Akkineni





The Household Man 2 Trailer Reactions: The Household Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 launch. The makers dropped the much-anticipated trailer and now followers simply can not hold calm. Whereas many netizens are going gaga over the brand new trailer and Manoj Bajpayee's efficiency, many really feel that Samantha is nailing her position as an antagonist. Many viewers are extra ecited concerning the face-off between Manoj and Samantha.

One person tweeted, "Sensible as regular. Elevating the bar of expectations with each season. Eagerly ready for June 4 sir. Finest needs."

"Lastly trailer out!! Bahut hello zabardast tha trailer.. now ready for the sequence to drop on 4th june…", wrote one other.

One other mentioned, “Maza aayega yaar 4 june ko Tysm @BajpayeeManoj sir @Samanthaprabhu2 mam ready in your fierce efficiency.”

Test Out The Reactions Right here:

#TheFamilyMan2

Me after watching THE FAMILY MAN 2 TRAILER pic.twitter.com/8NZVtTy4JY — HARSHIT PANDEY (@HARSHIT0710) May 19, 2021

And This Is Known as “GUTS” @Samanthaprabhu2 🔥 Simply One Phrase For The Trailer “MASTERPIECE” You simply Blew My thoughts With These Glimpses of Yours💥 Freaking Proud Being A Fan of You & Your Transformation As Raji is TERRIFIC🔥#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 #TheFamilyManOnPrime pic.twitter.com/XrI3gRENL9 — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) May 19, 2021

The Household Man @BajpayeeManoj is coming to #Chennai searching for @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️😍.. All my favourite issues are coming collectively for this season.

It’s #RajiVsSrikant for you all. 🔥🙈 PS: I don’t need both of you to die. Please! #TheFamilyMan2 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lUdrbUUtNa — KabeemKubaam (@KabeemKubaam) May 19, 2021

Within the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee shouldn’t be solely coping with the brand new face of hazard, Rajji, but additionally along with his marriage. His spouse tells him that their marriage is a rip-off as he offers with a company job however is seen having a FOMO as he’s refrained from his calling. The trailer provides us a glimpse right into a a lot larger terrorist assault and it has simply received much more thrilling.

Household Man season 2 has an ensemble solid of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.