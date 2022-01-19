Fans catch Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvdi red handed dating | In a picture, fans caught Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Malhotra red handed

Fans catch Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvdi red handed dating | In a image, fans caught Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Malhotra red handed
Do not know the way the rumors unfold
Based on the dialogue occurring within the gossip streets, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been buddies for a while however now this friendship has change into very particular and each have taken their relationship to the following degree. Though nobody has confirmed this information and neither are we. Discussions of such an affair occur on a day by day foundation and are closed.
Did Zoya Akhtar get the assembly finished?
Now Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Miley Kaise, movie fans are linking it to 2 sources. The primary is Zoya Akhtar who launched and mentors Siddhant Chaturvedi and the opposite is Ananya Pandey who’s a good pal of each Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Siddhant Chaturvedi is working with Ananya Panday in a movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is being produced by Zoya Akhtar.
This is also a connection!
Curiously, Zoya Akhtar can also be launching Navya Naveli Nanda’s brother Agastya Nanda in her movie starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Navya Naveli Nanda was additionally seen spending time with Zoya Akhtar for a while. In such a state of affairs, it might be that he met Siddhant via this.
There are sometimes rumors of Navya’s affair
Effectively, this isn’t the primary time that rumors have cropped up about Navya Naveli Nanda’s love life. Earlier, Navya’s identify was linked to Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey. The 2 had denied dating stories and mentioned that they’re solely good buddies. Meezaan even mentioned that due to these stories, he hesitates to go to Jalsa. Meezaan’s sister Alaviya Jafri used to check with Navya Naveli Nanda and that is the place their friendship began.
Navya Naveli Nanda is at all times within the headlines
Other than this, Navya Naveli Nanda’s identify grew to become well-known for her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and the 2 are believed to be dating. However these information additionally turned out to be mere rumours. Navya’s Bollywood debut was additionally speculated for a very long time however her mom Shweta Nanda and Navya made it clear that she just isn’t concerned about performing and desires to affix her father’s enterprise. Navya has additionally began her personal firm in lockdown.
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming tasks
Discuss Siddhant Chaturvedi, after making a sturdy debut with Gully Boy, Siddhant gained all of the Debut and Supporting Function awards of that 12 months. Siddhant Chaturvedi will subsequent be seen in Shakun Batra’s movie with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday which is being produced by Karan Johar. On the similar time, he will probably be seen in Cellphone Bhoot, which is being produced underneath the banner of Farhan Akhtar’s manufacturing home, together with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar. He will probably be seen alongside Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in Yudhra, being produced underneath the identical banner.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.