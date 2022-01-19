Fans catch Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvdi red handed dating | In a picture, fans caught Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Malhotra red handed

Do not know the way the rumors unfold

Based on the dialogue occurring within the gossip streets, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been buddies for a while however now this friendship has change into very particular and each have taken their relationship to the following degree. Though nobody has confirmed this information and neither are we. Discussions of such an affair occur on a day by day foundation and are closed.

Did Zoya Akhtar get the assembly finished?

Now Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Miley Kaise, movie fans are linking it to 2 sources. The primary is Zoya Akhtar who launched and mentors Siddhant Chaturvedi and the opposite is Ananya Pandey who’s a good pal of each Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Siddhant Chaturvedi is working with Ananya Panday in a movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is being produced by Zoya Akhtar.

This is also a connection!

Curiously, Zoya Akhtar can also be launching Navya Naveli Nanda’s brother Agastya Nanda in her movie starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Navya Naveli Nanda was additionally seen spending time with Zoya Akhtar for a while. In such a state of affairs, it might be that he met Siddhant via this.

There are sometimes rumors of Navya’s affair

Effectively, this isn’t the primary time that rumors have cropped up about Navya Naveli Nanda’s love life. Earlier, Navya’s identify was linked to Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey. The 2 had denied dating stories and mentioned that they’re solely good buddies. Meezaan even mentioned that due to these stories, he hesitates to go to Jalsa. Meezaan’s sister Alaviya Jafri used to check with Navya Naveli Nanda and that is the place their friendship began.

READ Also Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep, Arunita Celebrate, Cut Cake as

-->