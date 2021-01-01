Fans demand Rs 1 crore from Sonu Sood: Fans demand Rs 1 crore from him and actor says take a little zyada

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood brought migrants home in a lockdown in the first wave of the Corona epidemic. At the same time, in the second wave, it has helped to get a bed from the oxygen cylinder to the hospital. Besides, he is constantly helping the needy. Sometimes some people make bizarre demands from Sonu Sood. Something similar has happened once again, when the fans have demanded something different from him.

In fact, a Twitter user demanded Rs 1 crore from Sonu Sood. A Twitter user named Mahendra Durga tweeted, ‘Sonu Sood Sir, Ek Koti Do Na Mujhe’. Sonu Sood replied and wrote, ‘Only one crore rupees? Would have asked for a little more.



At the same time, another user asked for a role in Sonu Sood’s next film. A Twitter user named Deepanshu Singh tweeted, ‘Sonu Sood Sir, will you give me a role in your next film?’ Replying to this, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘There is no greater role than helping someone. Take that role, there is no hero bigger than you.

This is not the first time people have asked Sonu Sood for such help. Earlier, Prank Stars demanded Son Sood for his girlfriend an iPhone, a trip to the Maldives, a car, the best internet speed and a wedding.

