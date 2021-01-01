Sports

Fans forgot to cancel Manchester Test? Memes on Twitter about IPL 2021

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Fans forgot to cancel Manchester Test? Memes on Twitter about IPL 2021
Written by admin
Fans forgot to cancel Manchester Test? Memes on Twitter about IPL 2021

Fans forgot to cancel Manchester Test? Memes on Twitter about IPL 2021

photo 86114443Indian cricket fans were surprised when the 5th Test between India and England had to be canceled due to Kovid-19 just hours before the toss. On Friday, the fans got angry and were seen trolling Team India with coach Ravi Shastri, but today the mood seems to have changed a bit. IPL 2021 is in trend on Twitter and people are talking about their favorite players. Lots of memes are being shared.

After the cancellation of the Manchester Test between India and England, the mood of cricket fans has also shifted to the IPL. They are talking on social media about the second half of IPL 2021 and sharing memes.

Fans forgot to cancel Manchester Test? Memes on Twitter about IPL 2021

Indian cricket fans were surprised when the 5th Test between India and England had to be canceled due to Kovid-19 just hours before the toss. On Friday, the fans got angry and were seen trolling Team India with coach Ravi Shastri, but today the mood seems to have changed a bit. IPL 2021 is in trend on Twitter and people are talking about their favorite players. Lots of memes are being shared.


#Fans #forgot #cancel #Manchester #Test #Memes #Twitter #IPL

READ Also  Lionel Messi: Cristiano Ronaldo stands out in football

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment