Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gather on Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case
In addition, some more pictures and videos have surfaced, in which fans are seen holding large posters and banners in their hands.
Read: Drugs case: After Aryan Khan, court sentences 11 accused to NCB custody till October 11
Encouragement from Salman to Nafisa Ali
Earlier, many celebrities including Salman Khan and Alvira to Seema Khan and Mahep Kapoor reached Shah Rukh’s house ‘Mannat’ and encouraged him. On social media too, many celebs including Hansal Mehta, Nafisa Ali, Sunil Shetty and Suchitra Krishnamurthy gave Shah Rukh courage. According to reports, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also returned to Mumbai after receiving news of Aryan Khan’s arrest and increase in custody.
Read: Why was Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody? Find out what is the difference between police and court custody?
Aryan in NCB custody till October 7
Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday after raiding a cruise ship in Mumbai on Saturday, October 2. In addition to Aryan Khan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB, the Bureau of Narcotics Control, for drug dealing and horse racing. All three were produced in court on Sunday, after which they were remanded in NCB custody for a day. But after a court hearing on Monday, October 4, Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon have been remanded in NCB custody till October 7.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case
‘Shah Rukh’s son Aryan took charas at party’
#Fans #gather #Shah #Rukh #Mannat #Shah #Rukh #Khans #fans #gather #Mannat #Aryan #Khans #arrest #drugs #case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.