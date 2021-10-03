Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gather on Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is going through a very difficult time right now. A mountain of grief has fallen on his son Aryan Khan after his arrest in a drug case. In such a difficult time, where many celebrities of the film industry have stood up for Shah Rukh Khan, millions of his fans have come out in support of him. Last night Shah Rukh Khan’s fans came out of his Mannat bungalow and supported him.

A picture is going viral on social media, in which fans have put up a poster outside Shah Rukh’s house. It reads, ‘Your fans from all over the world love you so much for Shah Rukh. We all stand behind you in these difficult times. Be careful, King.



In addition, some more pictures and videos have surfaced, in which fans are seen holding large posters and banners in their hands.



Encouragement from Salman to Nafisa Ali

Earlier, many celebrities including Salman Khan and Alvira to Seema Khan and Mahep Kapoor reached Shah Rukh’s house ‘Mannat’ and encouraged him. On social media too, many celebs including Hansal Mehta, Nafisa Ali, Sunil Shetty and Suchitra Krishnamurthy gave Shah Rukh courage. According to reports, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also returned to Mumbai after receiving news of Aryan Khan’s arrest and increase in custody.

Aryan in NCB custody till October 7

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday after raiding a cruise ship in Mumbai on Saturday, October 2. In addition to Aryan Khan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB, the Bureau of Narcotics Control, for drug dealing and horse racing. All three were produced in court on Sunday, after which they were remanded in NCB custody for a day. But after a court hearing on Monday, October 4, Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon have been remanded in NCB custody till October 7.

