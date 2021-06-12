Fans SLAM makers for allegedly removing Pawandeep Rajan’s second song and appreciation by the judges – view tweets





In the newest episode of Indian Idol 12, we noticed contestants giving tribute to Himesh Reshammiya by crooning his chartbusters. Whereas most contestants crooned two or three tracks of HR, Pawandeep sung just one observe, which was Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam’s title observe. Whereas as soon as once more we noticed followers having fun with his efficiency, they slammed makers for allegedly removing his second song and appreciation a part of judges, which was proven in the present. Listed here are a few of the tweets… Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: From energetic tributes to Himesh Reshammiya to Sonu Kakkar seeing a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Sawai Bhatt – listed here are immediately’s 5 finest moments

#IndianIdol the solely singer is #Pawandeeprajan relaxation are simply screaming.

HR ka suroor are yaar kya wahiyat cheez h yh..bs karo ab @SonyTV — ashish sharma (@ashush44) June 12, 2021

Cease this biasness #IndianIdol

The person who’s behind the sucess of #IndianIdol2021, you’re maintaining him in the stand.

Giving him 3 minutes out of 90 is an entire act of stupidity!

Give him extra songs and money extra trps. @SonyTV @fremantle_india#pawandeeprajan #PawandeepRajan pic.twitter.com/GWVlaGHqVg — AH (@AH28224071) June 12, 2021

@SonyTV @fremantle_india disgrace on you Sony #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #PawandeepRajan We would like clarification as to why Pawan’s 2nd song and his appreciation half was minimize from the episode — Himani Sharma ? (@HimaniSharma_20) June 12, 2021

Guys vote for pawandeep ASAP.. Now we have to make him win this trophy.. He deserves all the love.. @SonyTV pawandeep ka second song kidhr h… we wish to know the motive??? Kitna b krlo pawandeep is gonna win #indianidol#indianidol12 #Pawandeep #pawandeeprajan — Rk (@Rk32694798) June 12, 2021

What precisely is occurring? @SonyTV We’re right here ready eagerly all through the week to hearken to pawandeep, the most trp supplier. In an episode of 90 minutes giving him a single song that of three minutes is peak of ignorance!

#PawandeepRajan #VoteForPawandeep #WeLovePawandeep — AH (@AH28224071) June 12, 2021

Whole Partiality Given #PawandeepRajan Simply 1 Song to Sing for 3 Minutes & Danish given 3-4 Song with 8Mins

Sheer Partiality☹️#IdolPawandeep ko only one Song Mila to Isme #IdolArunita ki Kya Galti?

Sab #ArunitaKanjilal ko kyu Suna Rahe Ho #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2020 — ?⭐?• ?$ •?⭐? (@3967_PS_25) June 12, 2021

We Pawan’s followers need clarification, y his 2nd song was minimize whereas others r singing 2 songs

Danish,even 3songs & Pawan’s appreciation half was additionally minimize which was proven in promo We wnt clarification @SonyTV @fremantle_india#IndianIdol2021 #Indianidol12 #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan — Himani Sharma ? (@HimaniSharma_20) June 12, 2021

Nicely, it is going to be curiously to see what number of songs will Pawandeep Rajan sing in tomorrow’s episode. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: From Himesh Reshammiya’s clone to Shanmukhapriya’s health classes – listed here are high 5 moments to be careful for

