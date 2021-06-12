Fans SLAM makers for allegedly removing Pawandeep Rajan’s second song and appreciation by the judges – view tweets

Fans SLAM makers for allegedly removing Pawandeep Rajan’s second song and appreciation by the judges – view tweets

by
Fans SLAM makers for allegedly removing Pawandeep Rajan’s second song and appreciation by the judges – view tweets

Fans SLAM makers for allegedly removing Pawandeep Rajan’s second song and appreciation by the judges – view tweets

1 26

In the newest episode of Indian Idol 12, we noticed contestants giving tribute to Himesh Reshammiya by crooning his chartbusters. Whereas most contestants crooned two or three tracks of HR, Pawandeep sung just one observe, which was Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam’s title observe. Whereas as soon as once more we noticed followers having fun with his efficiency, they slammed makers for allegedly removing his second song and appreciation a part of judges, which was proven in the present. Listed here are a few of the tweets… Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: From energetic tributes to Himesh Reshammiya to Sonu Kakkar seeing a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Sawai Bhatt – listed here are immediately’s 5 finest moments

Nicely, it is going to be curiously to see what number of songs will Pawandeep Rajan sing in tomorrow’s episode. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: From Himesh Reshammiya’s clone to Shanmukhapriya’s health classes – listed here are high 5 moments to be careful for

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.
Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



#Fans #SLAM #makers #allegedly #removing #Pawandeep #Rajans #song #appreciation #judges #view #tweets

Leave a Comment