Fans trend #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood on Twitter as they demand the government to honour the Acharya actor for his noble work

The good-looking hunk of the leisure trade, Sonu Sood has received the hearts of thousands and thousands for his noble work to assist the needy throughout the pandemic disaster of COVID-19. Whereas he continues to put efforts in these robust occasions, netizens have trended #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood as they need government to honour the actor with the second-highest civilian award of the nation. Listed here are a few of the tweets… Additionally Learn – South Information Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty indicators her subsequent and extra

On the skilled entrance, Sonu Sood shall be subsequent seen in Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde starrer Acharya, which is directed by Janatha Storage helmer Koratala Siva. He will even function in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj, which is bankrolled by YRF. Additionally Learn – RRR, Pushpa and extra: 5 highly-anticipated Telugu movies of the 12 months

