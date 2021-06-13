Fans want Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn’s noble gesture, Aishwarya Rai reveals why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai





As one other day fades away, it is time to look again on the largest newsmakers within the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information right now. From followers wanting a Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn’s noble gesture for Mumbai to Aishwarya Rai revealing why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Vidya Balan revealing why it is a problem to search out massive heroes for her movies and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai releasing in two theatres in Maharashtra – here is all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information right now. Additionally Learn – Aishwarya Rai, Kangana Ranaut and extra — 5 Bollywood actresses and their smashing Kollywood comebacks

So, with out additional ado, listed here are the leisure newsmakers of twelfth June 2021:

Fans want Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has received the hearts of hundreds of thousands for his noble work to assist the needy in the course of the pandemic disaster of COVID-19. As he continues to place efforts in these powerful occasions, netizens have trended #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood as they want authorities to honour the actor with the second-highest civilian award of the nation. Additionally Learn – Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of films earlier than Kartik Aaryan for contentious causes

Learn the total story right here: Fans pattern #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood on Twitter as they demand the federal government to honour the Acharya actor for his noble work Additionally Learn – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates mom’s seventieth birthday and we can not take our eyes off the gorgeous and all grown up Aaradhya – view pics

Ajay Devgn’s noble gesture for Mumbai

Like a few of his Bollywood colleagues, Ajay Devgn has taken it upon himself to make sure that he may lend a serving to hand to numerous individuals from each inside and out of doors the movie fraternity, and what he has finished now will make each Mumbaikar a good larger fan of him

Learn the total story right here: Ajay Devgn wins the guts of the entire of Mumbai with THIS noble gesture’ proves to be a real-life Singham

Aishwarya Rai reveals why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is a bit of throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed the actual motive for not accepting Karan Johar’s provide to play Tina in Kajol and Shah Rukg Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Learn the total story right here: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED the actual motive for refusing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Vidya Balan reveals why it is a problem to search out massive heroes for her movies

When you’ve seen for the reason that previous few years, Vidya Balan hasn’t acted with any of the main males in Hindi cinema, and so, GadgetClock quizzed the Nationwide Award successful actress in an unique interview if massive heroes really feel challenged sharing display screen house in films the place she’s the main target of consideration.

Learn the total story right here: Sherni Vidya Balan REVEALS why ‘it is a problem’ to search out massive male stars for her movies [EXCLUSIVE]

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai releasing in two theatres in Maharashtra

With the federal government in Maharashtra enjoyable lockdown guidelines a bit, cinema halls have been allowed to open for a number of hours, and whereas most theatres have not seen the purpose in it, two institutions determined to strive their luck by releasing Salman Khan’s Eid launch, Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai for the primary time within the state, collectively drawing Rs. 6017.86 in a day.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



