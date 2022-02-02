Fans want to see old Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, demanding from Ekta Kapoor

Kumkum Bhagya remains at number five in the TRP list. This serial of Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular shows of TV. The fan following of this show is very high. But ever since Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia have gone on the show, the fans are upset with the makers of the show. Fans are missing Shabbir and Sriti who play Abhi and Pragya in this show. For which those people are constantly expressing their displeasure with Ekta Kapoor and the makers on social media.

Fans want ‘Abhigya’ back in the show once again. He is constantly tweeting to Ekta Kapoor, but he is not getting any reply from Ekta Kapoor or Zee TV. Fans say that after Abhigya leaves the show, increasing the TRP of the show will be a big failure for the fans. Not only this, the fans believe that the show is nothing without Abhi and Pragya i.e. ‘Abhigya’. Fans say that they want Abhigya’s happy ending in this 8-year-long show.

Let us tell you that for the last several years, people were very fond of the pair of Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. But the story of the show now revolves around Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). Fans want to see old characters instead of watching them. After ending their story midway, a new track has been started in the show. Due to which the anger of the fans has erupted. However, it is expected that Abhi and Pragya may return to the show.

Let us tell you that Kumkum Bhagya has been the favorite serial of the audience for a long time. But after the departure of Abhi and Pragya, this show is behind in the TRP list. The show remains at number five in the TRP ratings week after week. Whereas for a long time Star Plus’s ‘Anupama’ is at number one. At the same time, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ remains at number two.