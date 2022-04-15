Fans welcome Freddie Freeman in Dodgers win over Reds



Freddie Freeman stood at second base, removed his helmet, pressed his heart to it, and shook his head in admiration.

52,995 people shouted “Freddy! Freddy!” Was chanting slogans. For all that, a ground-rule double by the new dozer.

“I don’t usually get it at Dodger Stadium,” said one smiling Freeman.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Freeman took the lead in Triya Turner’s singles and Will Smith added a three-run homer in the eighth inning, the second night home opener in Dodger Stadium history, to beat the Los Angeles Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Thursday.

Freeman’s family, along with his father and grandfather, rejoiced in a suit for Slugger, who returned home to Southern California in March when he spent his entire career in Atlanta signing with the Dodgers.

“It was a nice welcome home for Freddie. It was a way to keep their weapons around him,” Roberts said. “You could say he’s got emotional. He wears his emotions in his hands and I think our fans appreciate it.”

Freeman certainly didn’t get any affection at LA last season. He and the Braves beat the Dodgers 4-2 in the NL Championship Series and Atlanta won the World Series.

But now he is part of the home team.

Justin Wilson’s (0-1) ball to the left-center Freeman hit the innings forward. The Reds had extra time to soak in the applause when changing a pitching.

“It’s just as special as it gets there,” Freeman said. “Being able to create a moment for me in the eighth inning for the fans is something I will never forget.”

Turner followed with a single from Tony Santillan to the right, sending the Dodgers a freeman charging home to give them a 4-3 lead.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first, the Dodgers batted around and begged for six in the eighth.

Justin Turner walked, Triya Turner finished second, and both climbed Santilan’s wild pitch. After Max Munshi was out, Smith exploded at the center of his shot. The ball hits the wall and then returns to the park after being ripped off by Jack Freley’s glove when the crowd erupts.

Ryan Hendrix came forward and scored his wild pitch Chris Taylor. Mookie Bates’ RBI singles 9-3.

A comfortable win in Blake Trainen’s (1-1) scoreless innings.

The Freeman Reds ignited the Dodgers offense in the first, with the first of five singles drawn from starter Luis Sesa. Tree Turner, Justin Turner, Munshi and Smith were part of the heat parade.

The Reds tied it 3-all with Brandon Drew’s two-out homer against David Price in seventh place. Duri came on as a defensive replacement for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India, who was injured in fifth place.

Aristides Aquino’s two-run homer closed the Reds 3-2 in the fifth, his second hit of the season. The left fielder strikes out his first two at-bats.

Dodgers starter Walker Bueller was hit and immediately threw his glove against the dugout wall. He allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for four.

Cincinnati doubles doubles in second to Slugger Joey Voto, skidding -11 for 0.

Instructor’s room

Reds: 2B India left with a right hamstring injury after a base hit leg out. … of Tommy Pham (hand) may return on Friday. He missed his second consecutive game after colliding with Nick Senzel at the outfield.

Chavez is Ravin’s 70th

The Reds and Dodgers played their first game on April 10, 1962 at Dodger Stadium. The Ballpark is the third-oldest of the majors and hosts the All-Star Game in July.

The Dodgers have begun celebrating their season-long anniversary with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarin throwing the first pitch as the team’s Spanish-speaking voice in his 64th and final year.

He was supported by Dodger Great Wes Parker, Rick Monday, Fernando Valenzuela, Adrian Beltre, Eric Gagne, Nomar Garciaparra and Adrian Gonzalez represented each decade of the stadium’s 60-year existence.

Two F-35 fighter jets roared the ground and members of six military branches hoisted a huge American flag.

The next one is coming

Reds: RHP Vladimir Guterres (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts around Chiefs on Jackie Robinson Day on Friday. His career ERA was 8.61 in the first inning and 3.78 in the next inning.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.00) has faced the Reds only once in his career. He tossed relief 2 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and three hits, last September.