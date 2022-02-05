Fans went crazy seeing Bobby Deol’s salt and paper look in ‘Love Hostel’! Fans go crazy after seeing Bobby Deol’s salt and paper look in ‘Love Hostel’

Actor Bobby Deol has proved his mettle on film and OTT platforms with his versatility. Recently, she shared her first look from her upcoming show ‘Love Hostel’ on her social media. Ever since millions of heartthrob Bobby Deol shared his first look with Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra announcing the news of the announcement for Love Hostel, his fans have been in a tizzy.

People are praising her salt and paper look in the show. His look was no less than a surprise for his fans. This is the first time that Bobby is seen in a salt and pepper look.

Seeing his look, his mail and female fans started commenting in his comment box. The black colored pathani kurta and the knife in the side is definitely making us all realize that,

No one can do the salt and pepper look better than Bobby. Bobby fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer, the show will be releasing on 25th February on Zee5.

Let us tell you that Bobby Deol made a big comeback from the web series Ashram and he was highly appreciated. Once again his career is on track and people are giving a lot of love. Projects are being announced continuously.

Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:30 [IST]