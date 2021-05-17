Fantastic Beasts actor Kevin Guthrie sentenced to three years of imprisonment for sexual assault

Kevin Guthrie has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 29-year-primitive woman at a flat in Glasgow, Scotland. The Scottish actor has moreover been positioned on the intercourse offenders register until additional thought. He, nonetheless, has denied the prices and talked about that he used to be easiest serving to the woman after she fell sick, stories BBC.

As per the stories, the assault took state of affairs in 2017 on the residence of another Scottish actor Scott Reid. The sufferer used to be supposed to meet each Guthrie and Reid at a bar nonetheless fell ailing on the technique during which. The taxi driver urged Reid in regards to the sufferer’s neatly being and requested him to seize her up. Every of them then took the sufferer to the flat and assign aside her on a mattress.

The jury used to be moreover urged that whereas Reid went originate air the room to name Scotland’s telehealth urgent care line, Guthrie sexually assaulted the sufferer in his absence. The assault stopped easiest when Reid returned to the room. Reid has now not been charged on this topic.

The sentence used to be granted after a four-day trial. For the interval of this time, all scientific proof, pictures of bruising of the complainant, the DNA proof, the scientific proof, and circumstantial proof pointed to Guthrie being responsible.

Tom Hughes, who’s the sheriff of the courtroom and acts as a carry, whereas sentencing urged Guthrie that the seriousness of this crime is thanks to the truth that it used to be dedicated when he used to be in a assign of perception.

Guthrie is recognized for his place within the Inconceivable Beasts film franchise. He has moreover carried out Abernathy within the two Harry Potter prequels.