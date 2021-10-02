Fantastic punk-pop sarcasm from Illuminati hotties

“She can do any sound she wants,” Tudzin’s friend and former Tour Met singer-songwriter Lucy Dukas said in a phone interview. “There’s a whole breadth of emotion in her music: You might be coming to a party but then, oh! You’re feeling things. I love that she never keeps you in one state of mind for too long.”

Tudzin, a recording engineer and producer who has been releasing music as the Illuminati Hotties since 2018, has “invented his own style,” said producer Chris Cody, who has seen him work at his studio for several years. was kept. Tudzin’s name for this: “Tenderpunk.”

“Let Me Do One More” is a creative leap that embraces new sounds and song forms and seems to raise the ranks of her fans (she calls them Little Shredders). Its release on the indie label Hopeless Records also represented a professional victory. In May 2018, the Illuminati Hotties signed with the Tiny Engine label and released their debut album, “Kiss Your Fremanies”. In 2019, several of the label’s artists accused its leaders of financial mismanagement. Tudzin still has one more album owed on her contract, but she didn’t want her proudest artistic achievement yet to land on the embattled label. So, in a few whirlwind weeks of that winter, he wrote and tracked a 23-minute LP to fulfill his commitment. She classified it as a mixtape, and gave it a cheeky title: “Free IH: This Isn’t What You’ve Been Waiting For.”