Fantastic trailer of ‘Panchayat 2’ released, again the biggest bang! Fantastic trailer of ‘Panchayat 2’ released, again the biggest bang!

Seeming to be a rollercoaster of emotions, drama and rural drama, the much awaited trailer of the second season of the popular comedy drama Panchayat was launched today by Prime Video in association with The Viral Fever (TVF). After the first tremendous season, now the second installment is going to delve deeply into the life of Phulera village and is going to create new challenges in front of engineer turned Panchayat Secretary Abhishek. Panchayat Season 2 will have its global premiere on Prime Video on May 20 in 240 countries and regions of the world including India.

Depicting the daily hardships of rural life, this trailer shows us Abhishek’s growing closeness with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi, as Abhishek starts making his footsteps in Phulera. When new issues are presented before the villagers, how will Abhishek be able to balance all this and make the victory of truth possible?

Panchayat Season 2, packed with everyday life depictions and a dose of loud humour, promises to enthrall the audience like its first season. Actor Jitendra Kumar says, “Growing up in a small town, I understood Abhishek’s dilemmas and hesitations from day one,

However, my character faced a big challenge to adapt to rural life.” He further added- “This association has helped me to some extent to immerse myself in the character and replicate it in a better way. As a character, the constant urge to be the big man and at the same time standing in solidarity with the villagers makes Abhishek a very dependable and pure real man. In the second season, while going through the problems of Phulera village, he acts with a cool mind and is not immersed only in his own worries.

It was an amazing experience working with such a talented cast and I look forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 on Prime Video.” Manish Menghani, Head (Content Licensing), Amazon Prime Video said, “At Prime Video we always Keep looking for the next best story and our content catalog gets enriched with a few well-written and authentic stories.”

He explains- “Panchayat is a simple, relevant and heartwarming tale of human emotion, told through characters who are completely different from each other. Like the first season, this season also takes a throbbing break from the urban monotony. portrays life, beautifully woven through an amazing ensemble of actors.

The series is a leap forward in our fruitful partnership with TVF, which has an unmatched prowess in engaging storytelling. The first season got a great opening response and we hope to repeat the same response with this season as well.” This story is told through the eyes of Abhishek, a young engineering graduate and reluctantly returns to this gram panchayat. Working as Secretary.

This surreal and light-hearted visual storytelling comes alive with a stellar cast like Jitendra Kumar, Raghuveer Yadav and Neena Gupta, who have made the family-entertainer’s conclusion valuable and beautiful with their acting. Panchayat Season 2 will have its global premiere on Prime Video on May 20 in India and 240 countries and territories around the world.

english summary Fantastic trailer of ‘Panchayat 2’ released, again the biggest bang! This videom goes viral and looking awesome. Take a look.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 16:38 [IST]