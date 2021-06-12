Far Cry 6’s new trailer is an intense introduction to a terrifying Giancarlo Esposito



After introducing the guerrilla freedom fighter protagonist for Far Cry 6, Ubisoft’s new trailer pivots again to the spotlight of any new installment: its villain, Antón Castillo.

Performed by Giancarlo Esposito, the despotic chief of the fictional island nation of Yara is seen making his terrifying entrance onboard a boat the place the protagonist Dani is making an attempt to flee with a group, one in all them who seems to be Diego, Castillo’s son.

The cinematic is a chilling introduction as he chews the surroundings along with his charisma earlier than unleashing his brutality, which is certainly the turning level for what making Dani be a part of the resistance to overthrow the Yaran tyrant.

The Far Cry collection is after all recognized for its iconic villains, and Ubisoft have been eager to leverage this by asserting post-launch plans for Far Cry 6 that can truly let gamers see the opposite facet of the story from previous video games.

Within the Far Cry 6 season move, you’ll get to play as Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5) in three distinctive episodes as you delve inside these legendary villains’ minds to uncover their backstories and expertise what it’s like to be the villain. After all, as Esposito had mentioned in an interview with Geoff Keighley through the Summer season Sport Fest Kickoff Reside stream, none of them suppose they’re the unhealthy man.

Michael Mando, Troy Baker, and Greg Bryk, additionally return to reprise the voice roles of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed respectively.

As an added bonus, the season move will even embrace the cyberpunk-themed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Far Cry 6 launches on October seventh on Xbox Collection X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.