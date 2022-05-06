Far-left activists targeting politicians’, judges’ homes becoming increasingly common pressure tactic



Too far Protesters In recent years has become more courageous, workers are becoming increasingly common to target the homes of officers.

The Liberal Party “Ruth St. As” this week released the alleged home addresses of Justices Amy Connie Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, following a leaked opinion that would overturn Rowe v. Wade. .

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Gadget Clock has been told there is a strong police presence at the judges’ home after the leak. The team said they would inspect the homes on May 11.

Targeting government officials’ homes for protests is fast becoming a favorite tactic of leftist activists.

Several climate protesters were arrested for breaking into a Texas Republican senator. Ted Cruise Home in Houston in June last year.

Texas Tribune reporter Erin Douglas reports that the protesters came from the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate activism movement that supports the Green New Deal.

Douglas reports that protesters gathered outside Cruz’s home to demand that President Biden stop negotiating with the GOP and pass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Civil Climate Corps Plan.”

Senator Josh Howley Missouri, a Republican, has seen protesters from ShutDownDC outside his Virginia residence outside of Washington, D.C., accusing him of “threatening” his wife and their newborn daughter while he was in the state.

Virginia authorities told reporters that the protesters were peaceful but violated three laws: protesting in front of a house, an ordinance banning noise in front of a house, and throwing dirt.

Judgment Kavanagh Her Maryland home last year was also targeted by pro-abortion activists from Shutdown. Activists protested Kavanagh’s decision, along with four other judges, to reject an urgent appeal against the Texas abortion law.

Senator Joe Manchin, DW.V., Was Greetings By climate protesters, including the Sunrise Movement, outside the Mariners where he docked his houseboat in November 2021 for not supporting President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation bill.

Kidus Girma of the Sunrise Movement said, “The move is to show in front of his yacht club that he is a buy-out politician.”

The Biden administration is not immune to protests either; Leftist activists Revealed At the home of Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in September last year over the Biden administration’s border policy.

Activists of Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayerkas’ home with a foil emergency blanket that read, “Biden Presidency, Trump Policy,” with the hashtag “Keep Your Promise” included.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, own home Not exempt Outraged by the progressive protesters, who served the speaker an “eviction notice” last July when he called for the reorganization of Congress to pass an extension of the eviction stay order.

“The reason we stay at his house is because he has a beautiful palace in the Pacific Heights in San Francisco and it shows how out of touch he is with the people facing the situation. [of eviction]Christine Evans, an employee outside Pelosi’s home, told Gadget Clock.

In addition, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan had his home Vandalism He was threatened by protesters after he voted against defending police and withdrew for not voting.

Gadget Clock Digital’s Kathleen McFaul, David More, Louis Cassiano, Marissa Schultz and Anders Hagstrom contributed to the report.