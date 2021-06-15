Far-Right March Tests New Israeli Coalition, Amid Hamas Threats

One of many final acts of the Netanyahu authorities was to reschedule the march for Tuesday. The choice was upheld on his first day in workplace by Omer Bar-Lev, the brand new center-left minister for public safety — to the reward of his new right-wing allies.

“I congratulate public safety minister Omer Bar-Lev for his choice to carry the flag dance tomorrow,” tweeted Nir Orbach, a hard-right member of the coalition who virtually dropped out of the alliance earlier than the boldness vote. “The flag dance is a part of the tradition of non secular Zionism and is held usually. It doesn’t must be a political dance or proof of governance, it must be a show of pleasure.”

However to Arab and left-wing members of the coalition, it’s a provocative gesture. It offends Palestinians, who don’t have a good time the seize of East Jerusalem, which remains to be thought-about occupied by a lot of the world, and who hope it’ll in the future type the capital of a Palestinian state. Palestinian households dwelling on the route of the march typically board up their houses and retailers in anticipation of abuse and violence from the marchers.

Following the choice to permit the march, the primary United Nations envoy within the area, Tor Wennesland, warned of rising tensions and requested all sides to “keep away from any provocations that would result in one other spherical of confrontation.”