Farah Khan Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Farah Khan Her stunning choreography makes the Bollywood industry very unique. She is an actress, choreographer, director, and producer. She started her career as a choreographer for the song Pehla Nasha in the movie Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar, and has become recognized not only in the industry but also among top directors. Farah Khan His career gained momentum after choreographing India’s most popular Chaiya Chaiya songs. Farah Khan He is also involved in international projects such as Bombay Dreams and Monsoon Wedding.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Faradhi Bakhan
|nickname
|Fara
|Known name
|Farah Khan
|Birthday
|January 9, 1965
|Year
|56 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Birthplace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Choreographer, actress, director, producer
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Akashdeep Saigal (actor)
Shirish Kundar (Film Editor)
|religion
|Islam
|Zodiac
|Capricorn
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Farah Khan belonged to a very low middle class family whose mother had to sell jewelry to run the family. Her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old. Her father suffered heavy losses from a movie failure and became alcoholic after dying from liver damage.
Farah Khan was inspired by Michael Jackson and never took a professional dance class, only from video. She choreographed nearly 100 Bollywood songs.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|St. Theresa Monastic School in Mumbai
|College / university
|St. Xavier University in Mumbai (she was fired due to low attendance and graduated from a correspondence course)
|Educational background
|Graduate School (BA)
|Ethnicity
|Islam
|Father’s name
|Kamran Khan (former stunt filmmaker)
|Mother’s name
|Menaka Irani
|Brother’s name
|Sajid Khan (younger brother, actor, director)
|Sister name
|Not applicable
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Shirish Kundar
|Child (child) name
|Daughter-Anya, Diva
Son-Emperor
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Indian Television Academy Awards– Popular movie personality on TV in 2017
|IIFA– The best choreography of Dabang in 2011
Dostana’s best choreography for 2009
2005 Main Hoonna’s Best Debut Director
Best choreography of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2005
2004 Calhona Aho’s Best Choreography
Kaho Naa’s best choreography … 2001 Pyaar Hai
|National award – The best choreography of Koi Mil Gaya in 2003
|Filmfare Awards- 1998 Vira asat’s best choreography
1999 Dilse’s Best Choreography
Best Choreography of Kahonapia High in 2001
2002 Dill Chattahai Best Choreography
2004 Koii Mirgaya’s best choreography
2011 Teas Mar Khan’s Best Choreography
The best choreography for Dilbechara in 2021
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|$ 10 million
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs. 500,000 rupees per song (choreography)
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|not clear
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Non-vegetarian food, biryani
|Favorite actor
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Favorite actress
|Sasmitasen
|Favorite color
|white
|Favorite hobby
|Dance, cracking jokes
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|Brown
|Eye color
|black
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 3 inches
|Meters – 1.60 m
|Centimeter – 160 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 65 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 38
|Waist size – 34 inches
|Hip size – 38 inches
|Figure measurement – 38-34-38
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.