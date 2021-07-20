People

Farah Khan Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Farah Khan Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Farah Khan Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Farah Khan Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Farah Khan Height Weight Age Biography Award

Farah Khan Her stunning choreography makes the Bollywood industry very unique. She is an actress, choreographer, director, and producer. She started her career as a choreographer for the song Pehla Nasha in the movie Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar, and has become recognized not only in the industry but also among top directors. Farah Khan His career gained momentum after choreographing India’s most popular Chaiya Chaiya songs. Farah Khan He is also involved in international projects such as Bombay Dreams and Monsoon Wedding.

Farah Khan Height Weight
More biography of the Farah Khan era

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Faradhi Bakhan
nickname Fara
Known name Farah Khan
Birthday January 9, 1965
Year 56 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Choreographer, actress, director, producer
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair Akashdeep Saigal (actor)
Shirish Kundar (Film Editor)
religion Islam
Zodiac Capricorn
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Farah Khan Height Weight Age Biography More

Farah Khan belonged to a very low middle class family whose mother had to sell jewelry to run the family. Her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old. Her father suffered heavy losses from a movie failure and became alcoholic after dying from liver damage.

Farah Khan was inspired by Michael Jackson and never took a professional dance class, only from video. She choreographed nearly 100 Bollywood songs.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name St. Theresa Monastic School in Mumbai
College / university St. Xavier University in Mumbai (she was fired due to low attendance and graduated from a correspondence course)
Educational background Graduate School (BA)
Ethnicity Islam
Father’s name Kamran Khan (former stunt filmmaker)
Mother’s name Menaka Irani
Brother’s name Sajid Khan (younger brother, actor, director)
Sister name Not applicable
Spouse / husband’s name Shirish Kundar
Child (child) name Daughter-Anya, Diva
Son-Emperor
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Indian Television Academy Awards– Popular movie personality on TV in 2017
IIFA– The best choreography of Dabang in 2011
Dostana’s best choreography for 2009
2005 Main Hoonna’s Best Debut Director
Best choreography of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2005
2004 Calhona Aho’s Best Choreography
Kaho Naa’s best choreography … 2001 Pyaar Hai
National award – The best choreography of Koi Mil Gaya in 2003
Filmfare Awards- 1998 Vira asat’s best choreography
1999 Dilse’s Best Choreography
Best Choreography of Kahonapia High in 2001
2002 Dill Chattahai Best Choreography
2004 Koii Mirgaya’s best choreography
2011 Teas Mar Khan’s Best Choreography
The best choreography for Dilbechara in 2021
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 10 million
Monthly salary / income Rs. 500,000 rupees per song (choreography)
Home address not clear
car not clear

favorite:-

Favorite food Non-vegetarian food, biryani
Favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan
Favorite actress Sasmitasen
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby Dance, cracking jokes
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color Brown
Eye color black
height Feet – 5 feet 3 inches
Meters – 1.60 m
Centimeter – 160 cm
weight Kilogram – 65 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 38
Waist size – 34 inches
Hip size – 38 inches
Figure measurement – ​​38-34-38

