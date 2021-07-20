Farah Khan Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Farah Khan Her stunning choreography makes the Bollywood industry very unique. She is an actress, choreographer, director, and producer. She started her career as a choreographer for the song Pehla Nasha in the movie Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar, and has become recognized not only in the industry but also among top directors. Farah Khan His career gained momentum after choreographing India’s most popular Chaiya Chaiya songs. Farah Khan He is also involved in international projects such as Bombay Dreams and Monsoon Wedding.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Faradhi Bakhan nickname Fara Known name Farah Khan Birthday January 9, 1965 Year 56 years (as of 2021) place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Choreographer, actress, director, producer Marriage status marriage Boyfriend / Affair Akashdeep Saigal (actor)

Shirish Kundar (Film Editor) religion Islam Zodiac Capricorn Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Farah Khan belonged to a very low middle class family whose mother had to sell jewelry to run the family. Her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old. Her father suffered heavy losses from a movie failure and became alcoholic after dying from liver damage.

Farah Khan was inspired by Michael Jackson and never took a professional dance class, only from video. She choreographed nearly 100 Bollywood songs.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name St. Theresa Monastic School in Mumbai College / university St. Xavier University in Mumbai (she was fired due to low attendance and graduated from a correspondence course) Educational background Graduate School (BA) Ethnicity Islam Father’s name Kamran Khan (former stunt filmmaker) Mother’s name Menaka Irani Brother’s name Sajid Khan (younger brother, actor, director) Sister name Not applicable Spouse / husband’s name Shirish Kundar Child (child) name Daughter-Anya, Diva

Son-Emperor

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Indian Television Academy Awards– Popular movie personality on TV in 2017 IIFA– The best choreography of Dabang in 2011

Dostana’s best choreography for 2009

2005 Main Hoonna’s Best Debut Director

Best choreography of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2005

2004 Calhona Aho’s Best Choreography

Kaho Naa’s best choreography … 2001 Pyaar Hai National award – The best choreography of Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 Filmfare Awards- 1998 Vira asat’s best choreography

1999 Dilse’s Best Choreography

Best Choreography of Kahonapia High in 2001

2002 Dill Chattahai Best Choreography

2004 Koii Mirgaya’s best choreography

2011 Teas Mar Khan’s Best Choreography

The best choreography for Dilbechara in 2021

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 10 million Monthly salary / income Rs. 500,000 rupees per song (choreography) Home address not clear car not clear

favorite:-

Favorite food Non-vegetarian food, biryani Favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan Favorite actress Sasmitasen Favorite color white Favorite hobby Dance, cracking jokes

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color Brown Eye color black height Feet – 5 feet 3 inches Meters – 1.60 m Centimeter – 160 cm weight Kilogram – 65 Kg Figure measurement Size – 38 Waist size – 34 inches Hip size – 38 inches Figure measurement – ​​38-34-38

