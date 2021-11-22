Farah Khan appeared in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pajama party, pictures went viral | Farah Khan was seen in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s pajama party, pictures went viral

Entertainment

It has been many days since the marriage of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha. But now Rajkummar Rao has shared unseen videos and pictures of his wedding. In these new photos, Rajkumar Rao is seen having a pajama party at the wedding. Rajkumar Rao’s friend Farah Khan also reached this party. In another video, Rajkumar Rao also asks Patralekha to apply vermilion. In the wedding video, fans get to see the entire wedding. Video is excellent.

Talking about the pajama party, Patralekha is seen in a shimmery dress with Rajkumar Rao, while choreographer Farah Khan is seen smiling in this picture. She has carried nighties and chappals.

Rajkummar Rao has shared the wedding video. In which from the entry of the bride to the rounds and all the rituals of marriage are seen. Both Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha have shared this beautiful video. The video begins with the beginning of the relationship of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha when both of them carried this relationship for 11 years and supported each other.

Rajkummar Rao thanks Patralekha for becoming his life partner on stage and Patralekha also thanks him for this. Along with this, the fans get to see all the most memorable moments including the entry of bride Patralekha, alliance, garland in this video.

In this video, Rajkumar Rao fills vermilion in the demand of Patralekha and asks his wife to be in a very romantic way to apply a little vermilion too. After this, Patralekha laughs and applies vermilion in demand of the prince.

Many photos of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha’s wedding were seen till now but this unseen video is very special.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 13:32 [IST]


