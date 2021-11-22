Farah Khan appeared in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pajama party, pictures went viral | Farah Khan was seen in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s pajama party, pictures went viral

News oi-Varsha Rani

It has been many days since the marriage of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha. But now Rajkummar Rao has shared unseen videos and pictures of his wedding. In these new photos, Rajkumar Rao is seen having a pajama party at the wedding. Rajkumar Rao’s friend Farah Khan also reached this party. In another video, Rajkumar Rao also asks Patralekha to apply vermilion. In the wedding video, fans get to see the entire wedding. Video is excellent.

Talking about the pajama party, Patralekha is seen in a shimmery dress with Rajkumar Rao, while choreographer Farah Khan is seen smiling in this picture. She has carried nighties and chappals.

Rajkummar Rao has shared the wedding video. In which from the entry of the bride to the rounds and all the rituals of marriage are seen. Both Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha have shared this beautiful video. The video begins with the beginning of the relationship of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha when both of them carried this relationship for 11 years and supported each other.

Rajkummar Rao thanks Patralekha for becoming his life partner on stage and Patralekha also thanks him for this. Along with this, the fans get to see all the most memorable moments including the entry of bride Patralekha, alliance, garland in this video.

In this video, Rajkumar Rao fills vermilion in the demand of Patralekha and asks his wife to be in a very romantic way to apply a little vermilion too. After this, Patralekha laughs and applies vermilion in demand of the prince.

Many photos of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha’s wedding were seen till now but this unseen video is very special.

Rajkummar Rao – Patralekha’s wedding album: Farah Khan performs Sehra tying ceremony, Patralekha’s special chunni goes viral

After ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik Aaryan wraps up shooting for ‘Freddie’; Surprised, Farah Khan asked a special question!

Shahrukh Khan eats only tandoori chicken while Salman Khan eats everything – Farah Khan

Farah Khan took Amitabh Bachchan’s audition, Deepika Padukone called her ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’

Choreographer Farah Khan came under the grip of corona virus, the third wave started raging!

‘Deepika Padukone and Rakhi Sawant – I have given two megastars to the industry’, said Farah Khan, Rakhi replied

Farah Khan dances with Shahrukh Khan, was seen kissing King Khan on the song ‘Main Hoon Na’!

Pic of the Day: Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan repeat history again, pictures from the shoot go viral

Sonu Sood’s action in ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ VIDEO, driven tractor, Altaf Raja’s strong voice

Zee Comedy Factory will start from July 31, the entire platoon including Farah Khan reached the show

Arbaaz Pinch 2 Promo: Salman Khan – Mera Ghar Debauchee Ka Adda? Ananya said – Struggling didi call

Entry of top comedy superstars in ‘Comedy Factory’, Farah Khan becomes ‘Laughing Buddha’, will be a blast on this day!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also American Singer Ariana Grande Ties Knot With Dalton Gomez In An Intimate Ceremony Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Farah Khan appeared in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pajama party, pictures went viral

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 13:32 [IST]