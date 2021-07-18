Farah Khan Celebrated her Pet Birthday, Video Gone Viral On Social Media | Farah Khan celebrates her dog’s birthday, your eyes will be stuck on the cake

New Delhi: Choreographer Farah Khan is very active on social media. Recently, he has shared a video, in which his stomach’s birthday is being celebrated. The thing that has attracted the attention of the people the most in this celebration is Doggy’s unique birthday cake.

Farah Khan shared a cute video

Choreographer and director Farah Khan is very active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos of her professional and personal life, which fans also like a lot. Farah has recently shared a very cute video on her Instagram account, in which her dog is cutting the cake.

egg found on birthday

It can be seen in the video that Farah Khan’s dog is sitting on the table and a special cake is placed in front of it. This special cake is egg. Farah’s doggie is celebrating her birthday with eggs instead of cake, which Farah Khan’s daughter cuts and feeds to the dog.

Farah Khan’s stomach turns one year old

Sharing this cute video, Farah Khan wrote in the caption, ‘Our baby @smoochythepoochy has turned 1 year old today. He is allowed to eat only one cake and that is boiled egg, he has to maintain the figure too. She gives us happiness and we love her very much. This video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Also read- Karisma Kapoor changed 30 clothes in this song, do you know the name of this song?

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to