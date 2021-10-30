Farah Khan Could Not talk more in front of Nana Patekar, Bindass director could not get work done in her film

Nana Patekar, who achieved a different position due to his strong dialogues, was very serious about his work from the beginning.

Nana Patekar is an unsurpassed artist of the film industry. His performance is completely different from other artists. He has made a different identity in Bollywood with his simplicity. Impressed by this quality of Nana Patekar, all the filmmakers of the film industry used to approach him for work.

Nana worked in many great films in his career. Nana Patekar, who achieved a different position due to strong dialogues delivery, was very serious about his work from the beginning. His style was well-liked on screen, but off-screen also his nature remained the same many times. In such a situation, film director Farah Khan used to be afraid to talk to her.

Farah Khan, who has worked with almost every kind of people in the film industry, used to be nervous, hesitant to talk with Nana Patekar. Why was Farah so afraid of Nana Patekar, who always spoke her mind in a bold avatar?

Actually Farah Khan wanted her to work with Nana Patekar in one of his films. Then Farah Khan was going to start her career as a director in Bollywood. Seeing the way Nana’s seriousness was shining on the screen, Farah Khan wanted to approach him for his film.

According to a report published in Times of India, this incident happened when Farah Khan was making Shahrukh Khan starrer film Main Hoon Na. According to the reports, Farah wanted to cast Nana Patekar for the role of Villain i.e. ‘Raghavan’ in this film but it is said that she was nervous to ask him to do the role.

When Farah failed to talk to Nana Patekar till the last moment, she finalized actor Suniel Shetty for the film ‘Main Hoon Na’. Let me tell you, Farah became famous through her dance choreography for the songs of many Bollywood films. She has shown her choreography in more than 100 songs.