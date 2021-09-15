Farah Khan said, what Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan like to eat

The star () recently appeared at a food show. The show featured Arbaaz Khan and Mahip Kapoor as guests. In this show, the syllabus created a variety of food, in which Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan were seen discussing () and () eating habits with each other. In this episode, Anil Kapoor asks Farah Khan to tell him about Salman Khan in terms of food. In response, he said that Salman Khan is the only star who eats everything. Farah further said that she has also worked with Shahrukh Khan who just loves to eat tandoori chicken. Farah also said that Shah Rukh never eats rice or roti while Salman Khan eats rice, biryani and all kinds of food. On the show, Farah also said that she has absolutely no hope for Anil Kapoor as she has never seen Anil cook anything. Mahep told this that he has been a part of Kapoor family for 26 years but he has never seen Anil Kapoor entering the kitchen. Nevertheless, in this show, Anil Kapoor himself will be seen making lamb curry-rice, nevaki pasta and burgers for Farah, Arbaaz and Mahep. On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in front of Anurag Kashyap in ‘AK Vs AK’. Now he will be seen in ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He will also be seen in ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.