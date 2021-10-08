Farah Khan wished the strongest woman a happy birthday and mother Gauri Khan prayed for her son’s Aryan bail

Today is the birthday of Aryan Khan’s mother Gauri Khan. But imagine what might happen to a mother whose son is involved in a drug case and is incarcerated? In such a situation then what a celebration and what a party. But Gauri Khan is very strong and she stands firmly behind Shah Rukh Khan in these difficult times. Her friend Farah Khan is also surprised to see her mother’s faith and strength.

Renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan wished Gauri Khan a happy birthday and said that if a mother’s prayer can move a mountain, it can also tear the chest of the sea.

Read: Salman’s ex-Somi Ali came out in support of Aryan, said – there is no saint here, I tried the pot myself

Farah Khan shared a photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘No one else has that much power. Parental prayer can move mountains and tear the chest of the sea. Happy birthday to the strongest woman and mother. I pray that you get the best birthday present today.



Read: NCB’s ‘private detective’ Kiran Gosavi himself is ‘wanted’ in Aryan Khan case, 4 cases filed





Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 in the Mumbai Cruise Rev Party case. From then until now he was in the custody of the NCB (Aryan Khan cell). He and the other accused were remanded in judicial custody after a court hearing on Thursday, October 7. Aryan Khan’s bail hearing is scheduled for 12:20 today. His lawyer Satish Manshinde has started all the preparations.

