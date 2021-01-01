Farah Khan’s corona positive test: Farah Khan tested covid positive She shot with Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan a few days ago
Farah Khan had come a few days back to shoot on the set of Shilpa Shetty’s dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’. Apart from this, he has shot a special episode with Amitabh Bachchan for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. News of Farah’s corona positive in such a situation could be a cause for concern for many celebrities. Farah herself has reported on Instagram that her covid is positive.
What Farah wrote on Instagram
In her Instagram post, Farah expressed surprise and wrote, ‘I was surprised this happened, because I didn’t apply my black vaccine. I have received both vaccines and I am shooting with those who have received two vaccines. Yet I have found Kovid to be positive. I have informed everyone who has come in contact with me. If I still forget someone, please take your test. Hope I get well soon. ‘
Mika Singh replaced Farah as the show’s judge
Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of ‘Zee Comedy Show’, singer Mika Singh has been given the role of judge in place of Farah Khan. After double vaccination, Farah Khan started shooting comedy shows.
