Fardeen Khan is making a comeback in Bollywood once again, the movie will be titled ‘Blast’

The Bollywood actor has been missing from movies for a long time. Fardeen Khan had come to light in the past when his completely changed look came to the fore. Fardeen looked very fit and young in those pictures. He also said that he is ready to return to films and is talking to several filmmakers about it. It has now been decided that Fardeen will return to Bollywood and he has also signed his next film. Fardeen is going to make this comeback film. The movie will be titled ” () and will feature Fardeen with his friend (). Fardeen Khan had earlier appeared in the film ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ 11 years ago. Fardeen’s comeback film is the official Hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. The film won Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Oscars. Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta said, “Yes, Fardeen is going to return to Bollywood once again. If all goes according to plan, we will start shooting the film later this month. Fardeen and Riteish have read and liked the script. Some paperwork is now underway and we are ready for this film. Fardeen and Riteish had earlier appeared in the comedy ‘Hey Baby’ with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Now, after 14 years, the two will be seen together again. Sanjay Gupta said that Fardeen and Riteish will be seen in completely different incarnations in the film. He said that both the actors have never played such roles before.