Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, first picture surfaced! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, first picture surfaced!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, first picture surfaced!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were in discussion for a long time that they are going to tie the knot. Today i.e. on February 19, both of them completed the marriage rituals and got tied in bondage. At this time the first picture has surfaced and is being liked a lot. It is reported that Farhan Akhtar has married according to Christianity. The pictures that are coming out of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani are spectacular and both are looking very good.

While Shibani looked stunning in a red tulle gown with a veil, Farhan stunned her in a black tuxedo suit. Several pictures and videos from the venue have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Farhan and Shibani can be seen dancing with their guests including Hrithik Roshan. The couple danced to the tune of the song Dil Chahta Hai, sung by Shankar Mahadevan, who was one of the guests at their wedding.

It is worth noting that now this picture is going viral on social media and fans are constantly sharing it. Shibani Dandekar is a great singer and she also has a great fan following.

Farhan and Shibani were dating each other for a long time and now they have tied the knot forever. This is Farhan’s second marriage. Earlier he was married to Adhuna Bhabani. This marriage lasted for a long time but due to some reason both of them got separated forever.

english summary Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, first picture surfaced! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 17:58 [IST]