Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot the first photo of couples wedding went viral

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in Khandala today, whose photo is becoming very viral on social media.

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have tied the knot today i.e. on February 19, 2022. Both of them got married in a secret way in Khandala. Meanwhile, the first photo of the couple’s wedding has surfaced. It can be seen in this photo that Shibani is wearing a beautiful red color dress and Farhan is seen in a black suit.

This photo of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar has been shared on a fan page named Viral Bhayani on social media. Both are looking very good together in this photo. This photo of the couple’s wedding is being well-liked by the fans. Along with this, his friends and fans are congratulating him fiercely. Commenting on one of his fans has written ‘Shibani looks very beautiful’, while another has written ‘Both are looking very good together’.

Shibani Dandekar had earlier shared a photo of her heels on Instagram on the morning of her wedding, with the caption ‘Let’s do it’.

Let us tell you, Farhan and Shibani recently organized a Mehndi and Sangeet Ceremony in Mumbai. A video of the function surfaced, in which the bride’s friends and family were seen dancing to the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’. Anushka Dandekar, Riya Chakraborty also attended the same function.

Earlier, Farhan’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar had confirmed their marriage in an interview to ETimes. During this, he had said that due to the epidemic, the marriage will be done in a simple and simple way.

Significantly, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen posing as a couple for the first time in the year 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. Since that time, this couple is seen openly expressing their love. Along with this, both have often been seen sharing photos together on social media.