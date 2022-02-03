Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to host an intimate wedding party after court marriage | Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party after court marriage

Who is Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar is an Australian-Indian who is an Anchor, VJ, Singer and Model by profession. He started his career with American television. He gained popularity in India as the host of IPL. While there he also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. After this she became a part of many reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi.

This is how Farhan met

Shibani and Farhan met in 2015 during a TV show. The name of this reality show was I Can Do That in which apart from Shibani many stars including Gauahar Khan, Mandira Bedi, VJ Bani, Ritwik Dhanjani participated. The show was hosted by Farhan Akhtar and he and Shibani met during the shooting of this show.

post went viral

After this Shibani put a post in which she was walking hand in hand with a man. But he put the picture of both of them from behind. Later, while sharing this photo, Farhan made this relationship official. Both are living together in live in relationship since 2018.

pictures that went viral

Pictures of Farhan and Shibani often go viral on social media. At the same time, speculations about the marriage of both have also been happening for a long time. Shibani is often seen with Farhan’s family and everyone celebrates all the festivals together. Shibani recently got Farhan’s name tattooed on her neck on her birthday.

