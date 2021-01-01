Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar Arbaaz Khan pinch Bollywood: Video: What did Farhan Akhtar say when he said ‘flop hero’ and ‘torn voice’? – Farhan Akhtar’s reaction to calling him a flop hero and a cracked voice

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Farhan Akhtar Arbaaz Khan pinch Bollywood: Video: What did Farhan Akhtar say when he said ‘flop hero’ and ‘torn voice’? – Farhan Akhtar’s reaction to calling him a flop hero and a cracked voice
Written by admin
Farhan Akhtar Arbaaz Khan pinch Bollywood: Video: What did Farhan Akhtar say when he said ‘flop hero’ and ‘torn voice’? – Farhan Akhtar’s reaction to calling him a flop hero and a cracked voice

Farhan Akhtar Arbaaz Khan pinch Bollywood: Video: What did Farhan Akhtar say when he said ‘flop hero’ and ‘torn voice’? – Farhan Akhtar’s reaction to calling him a flop hero and a cracked voice

Farhan Akhtar is often trolled on social media. In Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch show, Farhan Akhtar has given a funny reaction while calling himself a flop hero and a torn voice.

#Farhan #Akhtar #Arbaaz #Khan #pinch #Bollywood #Video #Farhan #Akhtar #flop #hero #torn #voice #Farhan #Akhtars #reaction #calling #flop #hero #cracked #voice

READ Also  City Plans Central Park Concert for the Vaccinated: LL Cool J, Santana and More

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment