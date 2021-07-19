Farhan Akhtar did a tremendous transformation for the film ‘Toofan’, the picture went viral

New Delhi. Actors in Bollywood keep changing their looks for films. Many actors have reduced or increased their weight according to the story of the films. Now the name of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has been included in this list. Actually, recently Farhan’s film ‘Toofan’ was released on Amazon Prime. The film got a decent response from the audience.

Farhan’s tremendous transformation

Farhan played the role of a boxer in the film ‘Toofan’. He worked hard day and night for this role. Now Farhan Akhtar has shared a collage, in which he has a picture of different weights. His tremendous transformation is being seen in the picture. He first gained 15 kg for the film. Then he lost about 10 kg.

18 months hard work

While sharing the photo, he told about his transformation journey. He wrote in the caption, ‘Many shapes and sizes of Ajju (Aziz) for the storm. What was the journey? 18 months of hard work. But every drop of sweat, every muscle ache and every pound of increasing and decreasing weight is precious.’ His post is now becoming fiercely viral on social media. More than 2 lakh likes have come on his picture so far.

Bollywood celebs praised

In the collage shared by Farhan, in the first picture, Farhan’s weight is 69.8 kg. In the second picture there is 85.0 kg. At the same time, in the third picture, his weight is 76.9 kg. Seeing his tremendous transformation, Bollywood celebs are also praising him. Talking about the film ‘Toofan’, Mrunal Thakur is in the lead role along with Farhan Akhtar. Her role may be small but with her acting she has been able to win the hearts of the audience.

